Hudson Valley Man Takes First Place in Unusual Race at MSG

Dream come true for local man during recent New York Rangers game at The Garden.

For nearly 20 years, The New York Rangers have featured a Human Puck Race competition during intermission that has proven to be a hit with fans. During Rangers games, fans can enter a drawing to compete in a 3-man Human Puck Race.

The Human Puck Race, often featured in events like ice hockey games, is a fun, promotional activity where participants race on the ice while being pushed along by friends or teammates. Instead of traditional racing, the participants often use a flat surface resembling a hockey puck, making the race both entertaining and challenging.

These events usually aim to engage the audience, create a festive atmosphere, and sometimes raise funds for charity. Participants can be decked out in costumes or team jerseys, adding to the fun. While it's not a formal competition, the excitement and laughter it generates make it a memorable part of the event.

For myself not being a sports guy, I had no idea what a Himan Puck Race was, nor had I even heard of it LOL but that has all changed now. Jason Sarles recently competed in a Human Puck Race at Madison Square Garden.

Three contestants competed in the competition around an obstacle course while picking up 3 loaves of bread. The first human puck to cross the finish line while holding all 3 loaves of bread wins $1000, while Winner's Row gets a Rangers t-shirt and a free Jersey Mike's Sub. 2nd place gets $500 and 3rd place $250.

Jake Sarles, a Dutchess County resident, was the first place winner, nabbing a cool grand. Sarles took to social media documenting the festivities with photos and a video of the competition. He wrote:

WAS THIS REAL LIFE? Won 1st Place Dream come true to finally be able to go onto Garden Ice! Human Puck Race at Madison Square Garden

