3 Recent Ranger Rescue and Recovery Missions in New York

If you have ever been on a hike in the New York mountains you quickly learn that you could find yourself in a remote location in no time. What happens if you stumble and injure yourself? Luckily for us we have the Forest Rangers of the New York Department of Environmental Conservation to help and sometime "hoist" us to safety.

In 2020, New York Forest Rangers responded to nearly 500 search and rescue missions. Rangers assist, locate and extract people in need. These missions could require vehicles, ATV's and even helicopters. Here are three recent Ranger Rescue/Recovery missions in New York.

August 9, 2021 - Death at Dix Mountain

On Monday August 9th a 41-year-old New Yorker was exploring the Dix Mountain Wilderness Area in North Hudson. Around 7pm the DEC got a call from the hiker reporting they weren't feeling well and couldn't continue the hike. Rangers set out on a six-wheel ATV for a rescue mission that would turn into a recovery mission.

Once the Rangers arrived at the Lillian Brook lean-to they discovered the hiker deceased. A total of 8 Rangers assisted in the recovery. With the conditions being too hazardous to carry out by foot the New York State Aviation was called. The next morning (August 10) around 11am the deceased was was removed from the area.

August 13, 2021 - Helicopter Hoist at Crane Mountain

On Friday August 13th at approximately 1pm, DEC dispatch was contacted regarding the injury of a 75-year-old man in Johnsburg, New York. Apparently the man suffered an ankle-injury while hiking Crane Mountain and needed assistance. Rangers responded and were able to splint his leg but he was unable to hike out of the mountain area on his own. Rangers brought the man to a landing zone Crane Pond where NYSP Aviation hoisted him out via helicopter.

August 10, 2021 - High Peaks Extraction

On Tuesday August 10th Rangers responded to a call regarding an injured 60-year-old woman that could not put weight on her leg due to a knee injury. Rangers, Fire Department officials and volunteers were flown to the High Peaks Wilderness Area to rescue the woman. After stabilization Rangers had her extracted.

