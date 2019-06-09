Rain And Thunderstorms, Followed By Mild Weather This Week

Sunday's sunny weather won't last much longer, as increasing clouds are expected yo move into the area by Sunday night. This will bring a chance for rain and thunderstorms to start the work week,

Highs Monday will be around 70, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rain could drench the Hudson Valley by Monday night, with lows staying in the 60s. The rain is expected to stick around through Tuesday morning, as highs will reach the lower 70, as we'll see clearing skies by the afternoon.

Wednesday will be sunny and nice with highs in the 70s. However, more showers are forecast by Wednesday night, as lows will fall to the mid to upper 50s. Thursday brings more rain with highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday and Friday will bring a return to sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

Have a great week!

