Questions from US Naturalization Test, Can You Pass New York?

Are you a citizen of the United States? Did you have to take a test or is it something that you have had since birth? What would happen if you had to actually take a test to become a citizen?

I spoke recently with a person who was from Ukraine, and he was telling me some of the questions he had to prepare for, 100 questions, of which they would ask him a total of 10, then he had to get at least 6 of them correct.

What are some of the questions that could be on the US Citizenship Test?

Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash

Here is just one of the sample study questions that could be asked (from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services website).

Under our Constitution, some powers belong to the states. What is one power of the states?

A. Make Treaties

B. Provide Schooling

C. Make coins or Monies.

D. Start Armies

Do you know the answer to the question? I was pretty confident it wasn't c or d, but that left me with a 50/50 on A or B. The correct answer is A, Make Treaties. Keep reading for more questions.

What is another potential question from the US Citizenship Test?

Photo by Nguyen Dang Hoang Nhu on Unsplash

Anyone else reading this and thinking 'I should've paid more attention in civics, history or social studies class?'

Here is another potential question:

What happened at the Constitutional Convention?

A. The Virginia Declaration of Rights was written

B. The Constitution was written

C. The Declaration of Independance was written

D. The Emancipation Proclamation was written

The answer to the question is B, The Constitution was written. Are questions like these the only part of the test? No, an applicant has to show that they have a decent understanding of the English language, by responding to oral and written questions. On average, there are requirements for both writing and reading. Do they have to have a college level proficiency? No, just a simple understanding and ability to communicate using both written and verbal means.

What do you think? Could you pass the test? Want to try for yourself? Here is a link to a practice test of 20 questions. How'd I do? I got a score of 80% correct.

