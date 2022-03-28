Queensryche is set to play the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill this Sunday, April 3 with special guests: Hittman and Black Dawn. Doors at 7 PM.

5 Reasons To See Queensryche This Sunday in Peekskill

5. It's a WPDH and Loaded Concerts Event

Loaded Concerts Loaded Concerts loading...

The Home of Rock and Roll and Loaded Concerts have been collaborating for many years now on concerts, and it's always a great time. Over the years, some joint concert ventures with WPDH and Loaded Concerts have included Zebra, along with the Mistletoe Jam Concert and Tigman Birthday Bash back in 2017 with Winger (I'll never forget the entire Chance crowd singing happy birthday to me. What a night!).

Most recently, shows from Accept, Buchcherry, and sold-out shows were the WPDH Winter Blast with Dokken this past December and the WPDH Spring Fling with Ace Frehley and Tokyo Motor Fist (with members of Danger Danger and Trixter) earlier this month. All shows at The Chance in Poughkeepsie. The Queensryche show this Sunday takes place at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill.

4. A Beautiful Historic Theater

Photo credit: Dave from Loaded Concerts Photo credit: Dave from Loaded Concerts loading...

The Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill is a beautiful, 1,000 seat theater in the heart of Peekskill, NY. It first opened to the public with great fanfare all the way back in 1930 as a movie palace by Publix Pictures, a subsidiary of Paramount Pictures. The theater has been designated a Westchester County Landmark and is on the New York State and National Registers of Historic Places. I've seen many great shows over the years at this theater, and it is truly a Hudson Valley gem.

3. Peekskill is Home to the Eastland School

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images loading...

Maybe you'll run into Blair, Tootie, Natalie, or Jo? Well, not likely, but...the fictional Eastland School, an all-girls boarding school from the 1980s tv series The Facts of Life was set in Peekskill. In all reality, the school was actually the Harwood Court residential hall on the campus of Pomona College in Claremont, California.

2. Great Restaurants in Walking Distance

Hangin with the crew at Gleason's in Peekskill back in 2019. The Rutigliano Archives Hangin with the crew at Gleason's in Peekskill back in 2019. The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Downtown Peekskill has plenty of great restaurants and bars within walking distance of the Paramount Hudson Valley, so we recommend you get into town early this coming Sunday afternoon and hit one of the local spots. My go-to spot is Gleason's at 911 South St. You'll find me there before showtime for the best pizza, pasta, and cocktails around.

1. It's F**king Queensryche!

The Rutigliano Archives Tigman with Queensryche singer Todd La Torre/ The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Queensryche is one of the greatest metal bands of all time! The Ryche is currently opening for Judas Priest on their 50th-anniversary tour, and they'll be headlining an off night of that tour in Peekskill. The band has had a resurgence in recent years as they've moved forward and have been putting out amazing albums with lead vocalist Todd La Torre. Queensryche released their first album with La Torre entitled Queensryche on Century Media Records in 2013, followed by Condition Human (2015) and The Verdict (2019). No better way to spend a Sunday night in Peekskill than to be rocking out to the Mighty Queensryche!

Loaded Concerts Loaded Concerts loading...

A little Queensryche History

The band was formed back in 1980 out of Bellevue, Washington, and has recorded a total of 15 studio albums. Queensryche's 1988 album Operation: Mindcrime received worldwide acclaim and is considered to be one of the greatest heavy metal concept albums of all time. The album featured the band's first charting hits in the U.S., "Eyes of a Stranger" and "I Don't Believe in Love". "I Don't Believe in Love" was nominated for a Grammy at the Grammy Awards for Best Metal Performance in 1990. The follow-up Empire in 1990 was also very successful with hit singles including "Silent Lucidity" and "Jet City Woman". "Silent Lucidity" was also nominated in 1992 for a Grammy for Best Rock Song and Best Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group. Don't miss the return of Queensryche when they play Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill this Sunday, April 3.

Premium seating and general admission seating for WPDH Presents Queensryche at Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill Sunday, April 3 at 7 PM are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Also, check out Paramount Theater Hudson Valley and Loaded Concerts for more info.

Queensryche at Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill on April 3 is part of the WPDH and Loaded Concerts Series. Check out pics from the sold-out WPDH Spring Fling Concert with Ace Frehley.

WPDH Spring Fling Concert With Ace Frehley [Photo Gallery] WPDH Spring Fling Concert with Loaded Concerts at The Chance in Poughkeepsie (Saturday night, March 5, 2022)