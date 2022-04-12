Queensryche Rocks Peekskill, NY [Photo Gallery]

The heavy metal faithful came out and rocked out to the mighty Queensryche, on an off-night of Judas Priest's 50 Metal Years Tour (Queensryche were direct support for the tour) for a full headlining set of Ryche classics Sunday night, April 3 at Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, NY. The show was presented in conjunction with Loaded Concerts and the night saw Queensryche playing clearly their best setlist ever to an enthusiastic crowd of 80s headbangers.

The full setlist featured 90 minutes of Ryche classics and a future classics, "Man the Machine" from their latest release, 2019's The Verdict. "Man the Machine" was the sole newer track in the setlist with the night being devoted to classic Queensryche. Now, I will say that I honestly would not have minded at all if they threw in a couple of other newer tracks, as the last few albums they have put out with Todd La Torre on vocals have been amazing and on par with the early classic Queensryche albums. But that being said, I feel that the setlist was everything I could have wanted and more. And I think many other fans of the band would agree. See the full setlist below plus check out a full photo gallery courtesy of Bill Gallucci.

Queensryche Set List Paramount Hudson Valley Theater (4/3/22):

"Queen of the Ryche"

"Warning"

"En Force"

"NM 156"

"Breaking the Silence"

"I Don't Believe in Love"

"Man the Machine"

"Walk in the Shadows"

"The Whisper"

"Silent Lucidity"

"Jet City Woman"

"Operation: Mindcrime"

"The Needle Lies"

"Eyes of a Stranger"

Encore:

"Take Hold of the Flame"

"Screaming in Digital"

"Empire"

Queensryche released their first album with current singer Todd La Torre entitled Queensryche on Century Media Records in 2013, followed by Condition Human (2015) and The Verdict (2019). The band was formed back in 1980 out of Bellevue, Washington, and has recorded a total of 15 studio albums. The original lineup consisted of guitarists Michael Wilton and Chris DeGarmo, drummer Scott Rockenfield, bassist Eddie Jackson and lead vocalist Geoff Tate. They've sold over 20 million records worldwide.

WPDH Concert With Queensryche [Photo Gallery] Queensryche rocks the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater with WPDH and Loaded Concerts in Peekskill, NY (Sunday night, April 3, 2022)