More Dog Food Sold In New York State Could Seriously Harm Pet
The FDA says to keep your beloved pet safe you must toss this dog food right away.
The FDA recently confirmed dog food sold in New York State has been recalled
Dog Food Recalled In New York State
Nestlé Purina PetCare Company is expanding its voluntary recall of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental dry dog food due to a supplier error resulting in potentially elevated levels of vitamin D in two additional product lots.
"The expansion comes following an investigation prompted by Purina that uncovered new information about a production error from a U.S. supplier that was made only to this specific formula and resulted in potentially elevated levels of vitamin D," th FDA states.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Vitamin D Can Lead To Health Issues For Dogs
The FDA notes too much Vitamin D can lead to a number of health issues.
"Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs; however, ingestion of elevated levels can lead to health issues, depending on the level of vitamin D and the length of exposure. Vitamin D toxicity may include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, and excessive drooling to renal (kidney) dysfunction," the FDA states in its recall notice.
The recalled food was sold throughout the United States by prescription only through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals, and other select retailers with the ability to validate a prescription, according to the FDA.
Toss This Food Immediately In New York
The FDA says you must toss the recalled food right away.
"Pet owners who purchased bags of the product listed above are asked to immediately stop feeding and throw it away in a container where no other animals, including wildlife, can get to it. If signs such as weight loss, excessive drooling, vomiting, loss of appetite or increased thirst or urination have occurred in their dog while eating this diet, pet owners should contact their veterinarian," the FDA said. "Veterinary and other retail partners should remove and destroy the affected product from their inventory."
See More: 3 Dead After Mass Overdose In Hudson Valley, New York, 1 Clinging To Life
No other Purina pet care products are affected.