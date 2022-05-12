Puppies & Pancakes In Newburgh, NY This Weekend

A fundraiser to support the Town of Newburgh Animal Shelter and Walden Humane Society is set for this Saturday, May 14.

What is Puppies & Pancakes?

Puppies & Pancakes is a fundraising and adoption event with proceeds going to the Walden Humane Society. Town of Newburgh Emergency Medical Services (TONEMS) will be serving up pancakes for $10 cash and will also be accepting unopened dog/cat food and clean blankets for the Walden Humane Society.

Will There Be Puppies at the Event?

Yes! The Humane Society of Walden will have puppies on site, ready to be adopted, and looking for their forever homes at Puppies & Pancakes. So if you've been wanting to adopt a new four-legged friend, this is an event not to be missed.

Where is Puppies & Pancakes?

The event will take place at the Town of Newburgh Emergency Medical Services Ambulance Bay located at 97 South Plank Rd in Newburgh, NY this Saturday from 10 AM to 1 PM. TONEMS, according to their website, has been serving the community since 1967. They're a non-profit organization made up of members who are committed to providing top-notch Emergency Medical Services to the local community as well as training and educational services in First Aid, CPR, and Stop The Bleed.

Puppies & Pancakes comes just in time for National Rescue Dog Day which just happens to be next week. On May 20, National Rescue Dog Day recognizes all the benefits of allowing a four-legged canine to you into their immeasurably loveable life.

So get out to the Puppies & Pancakes adoption fundraiser event this Saturday in Newburgh. And here are some local wineries and cideries around the area to celebrate with your new, furry friend.

