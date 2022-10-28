Punk Rock Museum Set to Open in 2023, Funded By Punk Rock Legends

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio has been the quintessential location to celebrate the genre for decades. One detraction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is that it has the near impossible mission of attending to all the sub-genres under its umbrella. It's difficult to give every corner of the Rock world the love it deserves. Starting in 2023, Punk Rock will have its own home to celebrate its history and creative accomplishments.

Punk Rock Museum to Open January, 2023

Start the New Year off right by taking in the new Punk Rock Museum! Set to open its doors on January 13th, 2023, the new museum aims to show the influence the genre has had upon the world.

The new museum has been spearheaded by NOFX's band leader "Fat Mike" Burkett, as he wishes to preserve the legacy of the music he loves by opening the world's first dedicated punk rock museum.

The website says:

It’s been 45+ years since punk rock pogo’d its way into music, fashion, film, and popular culture. January 13th 2023, The Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas opens its doors and proudly shoves in your face the history, culture, and absurdity of rock n’ roll’s bastard step-child. This museum invites lifelong fans and curious looky-loos of all ages to experience a hands-on, uniquely punk rock experience.

The Punk Rock Museum will house the world's most expansive, inclusive and intimate display of artifacts, fliers, photos, clothing, instruments, handwritten lyrics, artwork and more!

One of the sickest things about this place is that it will have a guitar room where you can ACTUALLY PLAY the guitars and basses through the amps the artists played. Some of the most notable additions are from Rise Against, NOFX, Pennywise, Sick of it All, Strung Out, and along with many more!

Fat Mike has put in the work to make this happen, reaching out to some of the biggest bands the genre has ever had. Investors include Epitaph Records founder/Bad Religion founder Brett Guerwitz, Pat Smear of the Foo Fighters/Nirvana/Germs, Mark Hoppus of Blink-182, Tim Armstrong of Rancid, and Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman. Hell, they even got skating legend Tony Hawk to invest! Come on, you know that you discovered so much good music through all those "Tony Hawk: Pro Skater" games.

