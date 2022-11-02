Pumpkin Thrown at Car in New York Town, Police Look For Answers

The last thing you expect driving down the road is for a pumpkin to come crashing down on the windshield of your vehicle. That's exactly what happened early Sunday, according to one man, as a pumpkin was reportedly tossed from a moving vehicle at the other car. A 22-year-old victim and his girlfriend consider themselves lucky to be okay, though the incident could have been far more serious.

NBC says the man and his girlfriend were traveling early Sunday in the hamlet of Hauppauge, when the airborne gourd came sailing at the victim's windshield. Suffolk County police said the pumpkin was tossed from another vehicle that was passing nearby at the time. The victim's mother said she was “horrified someone would do something like this", and hopes that police find the suspect(s).

NBC says that officials are looking for surveillance video of the incident to help catch the pumpkin-tosser.

Pumpkin Grown in New York State Sets Record, Then is Broken

Records are meant to fall. Buffalo News had reported that a new record for America's largest pumpkin, at the time, was set on October 1 in Clarence, NY. Sources say the pumpkin weighed in at 2,554 pounds, which had beaten the old national record by 26 pounds. But that record fell just a week later.

Previous State and National Record

The previous state and national records before October 1 belonged to a man who grew a 2528-pounder at the Deerfield Fair in New Hampshire in 2018. The previous New York state record belonged to Karl and Beverly Haist, who grew a 2517-pound pumpkin in Clarence Center, NY in 2019.

loading...

New Record

CBS is reporting that a new record was set Monday, October 10, when Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota was crowned pumpkin champion at the 49th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in California. Gienger's pumpkin weighed in at 2,560 pounds, beating the old record set in New York by just 6 pounds.

World Record

The world record though still stands. Stefano Cutrupi set that record in 2021, with a 2702.7-pound squash at the Big Pumpkin Festival in Peccioli, Italy, according to the Guinness Book of World Records

Check Out This Fat Gourd

This 1,800+ pounder was spotted at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds.