State offcials say that they arrested an Orange County man, who was allegedly observed engaging in lewd conduct. The incident occurred on one of the area's major interstates, and was reportedly visible to other motorists, according to a report.

This investigation is ongoing. The New York State Police said that they thank the Rye Police Department and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force for their assistance.

Newburgh Man Arrested For Alleged Public Lewdness In New York's Hudson Valley

New York State Police said in a press release that on May 20, at approximately 8:50 AM., troopers and investigators assigned to the Somers Barracks responded to a "Be on the Lookout" alert regarding a vehicle of interest on Interstate 684.

The vehicle was connected to an ongoing criminal public lewdness investigation.

In a coordinated effort, troopers and investigators, the Rye Police Department, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force located the suspect vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 684 in the Town of Harrison. A traffic stop was initiated without incident.

See Also: Naked Man Allegedly Broke Into Homes in New York State, Took Shower

Troopers say that the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as a 55-year-old man from Newburgh. Police report that the suspect had previously been observed engaging in lewd conduct visible to passing motorists on multiple occasions while traveling on Interstate 684.

The suspect was charged with two counts of public lewdness. Police say that the suspect was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in court in June.

See Also: New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Destroying Toilets