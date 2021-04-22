Protect Your Family, Vaccinate Your Pets For Rabies

To safeguard Orange County residents and their pets, the Orange County Department of Health is hosting a drive-thru rabies vaccination clinic in May.

The Orange County Department of Health in cooperation with the Town of New Windsor will be holding the free drive-thru rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday, May 22, from 10: a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Kristi Babcock Memorial Park, located at 660 Mt. Airy Road.

The clinic is open to cats, dogs, and ferrets of Orange County residents only. All pets must be restrained by a leash or a carrier and the owners must possess proof of the prior vaccination for the 3-year shot. Be aware that shots for ferrets are only good for one year regardless of proof of vaccination.

Orange County Commissioner of Health, Dr. Irina Gelman said:

Ensuring your family’s pet is properly vaccinated prior to possible exposure is critical to protecting yourself, your pet, and your community from rabies. When the family dog or cat is unvaccinated and exposed to rabies it can threaten the lives of all family members.

To prevent rabies exposure, never touch unfamiliar animals or wild animals. Avoid contact with stray animals, such as cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies. If you are bitten, make sure to wash the bite wounds with soap and water and seek medical attention.

Do not try to nurse sick animals back to health, call animal control so they can ensure the animal is properly taken care of. Always make sure to keep trash cans close to ensure you don't attract animals onto your property.

Pre-registration is required, and you can register your pet for the clinic on May 22 on the Town of New Windsor's website, or by calling (845) 563-4611.

