Prankster Soaps Long Standing Goshen Landmark

Some pranksters in Goshen, New York had some good clean fun before the weekend at the expense of the Village.

Residents of Goshen woke up to a strange sight downtown this morning.

A practical joke turned Harriman Fountain in Goshen, New York into a giant bubble bath.

Why would someone do this? It might slip a lot of our minds but it is graduation season and seniors are usually planning pranks around this time of year. However, these pranks usually have something to do with the school or teachers.

Other pictures posted even showed a crew vacuuming the water out.

This stunt may seem like harmless fun but there are some ramifications. It might be hard to believe but the amount of soap or detergent used for this prank can damaged the old concrete. The soap could also harm birds and other animals who may drink out of the fountain occasionally.

