Power Duo Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Perform at Bethel Woods on July 1st; Enter To Win

Two of the greatest musicians of our time reunite for a one-night musical event you do not want to miss. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are performing at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts on July 1st, with special guest JD McPherson.

Bethel Woods Center For The Arts/Facebook Bethel Woods Center For The Arts loading...

In 2007, former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant teamed up with bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss to release the critically acclaimed album, Raising Sand. The album was met with universal praise and received numerous awards including the 2009 Album Of The Year Grammy Award. Some of their most loved songs from the album were Rich Woman, and Gone Gone Gone (Done Moved On).

After 14 years, the duo released their follow-up project Raise The Roof, as another spectacular collaboration between the artists. As good as the first, this album features songs that perfectly blend Plant's smooth vocals with Krauss' lovely Americana fiddle. Check out their song High and Lonesome from the album!

We're giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts on July 1st. Simply enter your information below, and we will contact you if you're a winner.