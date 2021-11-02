Pour Your Own Hudson Valley Honey Starting this Weekend

The Hudson Valley is known for so many things. The beauty of the river and the mountains, many cool towns and villages, incredibly talented musicians, breathtaking views and lots of productive farms. You know what else is awesome? Local Hudson Valley honey.

According to farmersalmanac.com, there are many benefits that come with local raw honey. It’s a natural antioxidant, a great salve, a much better sweetener than refined sugar, and local honey may even help with your allergies. And there are plenty of places to find local honey throughout the Hudson Valley. One Orange County farm is even offering pour your own honey. Sort of. You’ve heard of pick your own apples and pick your own pumpkins, so why not “pour” your own honey?

Get your empty jars ready and head to Honeybrook Farms at 100 Mountain Road in Pine Bush for their annual honey sale. The sale starts this Saturday, Nov. 6 and runs weekends through Sunday, Dec. 6. You can get your honey on Saturdays between 10AM and 5PM, and Sundays from noon - 5PM. And it’s really reasonably priced.

The folks at Honeybrook Farms have been beekeepers in the Hudson Valley since 1968, and they’ve got 100% all natural honey and honey bee products. The honey is 100% pure, raw, unprocessed, uncooked, strained only, local honey that come direct from the beehive to you. For more information, visit the Honeybrook Farms website.

While you’re in the Pine Bush area, make a day of it. Visit the Ice Caves just a short drive away in Ellenville or the Pine Bush UFO and Paranormal Museum. Plus there are cool shops and restaurants to check out. Sounds like a sweet way to spend an afternoon. And don’t forget your empty jars.

