Poughkeepsie Senior Center Program to Re-Open June 14th

The Director of Parks and Recreation in Poughkeepsie has announced that the Poughkeepsie Senior Citizen Program will re-open on Monday June 14th.

Town of Poughkeepsie residents aged 55 and over are invited to join the Center for activities and programs that are geared towards engaging seniors in social, health related, fitness, educational and recreational activities.   There are typically weekly activities including exercise classes, zumba, chair yoga, a walking club, bocce (or active indoor games), brain games, basic computer class and guest speakers, however, due to COVID, not all activities will be offered.

Reservations will be required for this soft-opening with limited capacity, and as COVID-19 regulations change, so will the capacity limits and activities offered for programs.

Reservations can be made by calling the Senior Center at 845-462-0265 during the following times:

Monday, June 7 -  10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Wednesday, June 9 - 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Friday, June 11 -  10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

New members are welcome to attend, but are also required to register and make a reservation in advance.  Each caller is permitted to make a reservation for up to four people.

With regard to COVID-19 vaccination status, senior citizens do NOT need to be vaccinated in order to participate in Senior Center programs, however, those who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear a mask.  Those who are vaccinated are asked to bring their vaccination card on their first visit, and are not required to wear a mask during programs.

Additional details about reservations, programs, events and activities can be found here, or by calling 845-462-0265 or 845-485-3628.

