Triple Header Of Rock In Poughkeepsie This Week

The Chance is presenting three nights of must-see rock shows this week.

Get ready to rock this Thursday through Saturday night (March 3-5) at The Chance with 80's thrash metal legends Overkill, 90's alternative rockers Sponge, and Kiss legend Ace Frehley!

A Little About Each Band

Overkill

Overkill/The Rutigliano Archives Overkill/The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Overkill hasn't performed in Poughkeepsie in about 15 years. I remember seeing people pack into The Loft (upstairs at The Chance) the last time the band was in town. Led by frontman Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth and bassist D.D. Verni, the current lineup also features guitarists Dave Linsk and Derek Tailer along with drummer Jason Bittner (Shadows Fall). Overkill formed out of New Jersey in 1980 and became one of the most successful East Coast thrash metal bands. The band was one of the early thrash metal bands to get signed to a major label and achieved success during the late '80s along with other bands on the genre like Metallica, Anthrax, Exodus, Megadeth, Slayer, and Testament. They've recorded nineteen studio albums over the course of their career, with their latest being 2019's The Wings of War. Classic albums from the band include Taking Over, Under the Influence and The Years of Decay. See Overkill with Prong this Thursday night, March 3.

Sponge

Sponge/The Rutigliano Archives Sponge/The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Alternative rockers Sponge out of Detroit, Michigan led by Vinnie Dombroski has played The Chance numerous times over the years. Sponge signed to Sony Records in 1994 and made a big splash on the rock scene with their debut album Rotting Pinata and the hit single "Plowed". Other hit singles include "Molly (16 Candles Down the Drain)", Wax Ecstatic (To Sell Angelina)" and "Have You Seen Mary?". The band has released nine studio albums with their latest being 2021's Lavatorium. See Sponge with The Denis Fab Band, Whiskey Childe, and Gunner this Friday, March 4.

Ace Frehley

Ace Frehley/The Rutigliano Archives Ace Frehley/The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Ace is back! The Inaugural 2022 WPDH Spring Fling Concert presented by Loaded Concerts with Ace Frehley and special guests Tokyo Motor Fist (featuring members of Danger Danger and Trixter) will take place at The Chance this Saturday night March 5. Former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley is a Rock n Roll Hall of Famer. The ‘Spaceman’ played with Kiss from the band’s inception in 1973 until 1982. He started a solo career after leaving Kiss and eventually returned to the band for their highly successful reunion in 1996. Ace continues to record and tour with his solo band. His last release was the covers album entitled Origins, Vol. 2 back in 2020 which featured guest appearances by Lita Ford, Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, John 5, and former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick among others. The album features covers from bands like the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Humble Pie, Jimi Hendrix, the Kinks, and Deep Purple among others. Ace Frehley's 2022 tour will feature Ace and his band performing solo and Kiss classics from his 50-year Rock and Roll Hall of Fame career.

There ya have it! 3 big nights of must-see rock shows this week at The Chance in Poughkeepsie. For tickets and info check out the official Chance website here. See you at the shows!