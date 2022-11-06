Poughkeepsie Resident Claims Mail Carrier Comes After 8PM

What time does your mail carrier arrive at your house? Someone just moved into a city here in the Hudson Valley and they can't believe what time they get their mail each day. Is this really happening?

We've all seen movies where the mail carriers travel around the neighborhood. Have you noticed in these scenes it is never dark outside? It's always during the moring or early afternoon. Cliff from Cheers was always off the clock. It's not like he ever had a beer with Sam, Norm and Frasier and then hopped back in his truck to deliver mail. If he did I must have missed that episode.

A user on Reddit claims that they recently moved to the City of Poughkeepsie and are getting their mail delivered at a very unusual time. According to the post, the person claims that they regularly receive their mail between 6pm and 8pm each weekday. They even said in the post that they had mail dropped off at around 8:15pm one night. They aren't complaining but they curious if anyone else gets their mail that late.

I'm not going to lie but I'm at a loss on this one. I've never heard of this before. I get my mail consistently between 12pm and 1pm.

According to Post Can Mail, the mail is delivered between 9am and 5pm so this doesn't make any sense. I don't want to rat anyone out here but maybe their postal worker is napping in his truck.

