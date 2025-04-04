Poughkeepsie Police Say Mysterious Graffiti Artist is 41-Year-Old

Police have released the identity of a man they believe has been using the city as a canvas for his graffiti art - and he's no Banksy.

Street art has the potential to be very powerful. Equipped with nothing more than some spray cans and a few stencils, artists can create incredible murals that rival works hanging in prestigious art galleries. During a trip to Toronto, I visited the city's famous Graffiti Alley, where artists are encouraged to express their artistic visions without fear of arrest. It was truly inspiring.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Some spray can artists prefer to work in public spaces, blurring the lines between art and crime. The most famous outlaw painter is Banksy, who keeps his identity secret. The anonymous artist's works mysteriously appear in cities across the world, and are worth millions if they can be salvaged before they're defaced or stolen. Whether you agree with his methods or not, there's no denying Banksy's talent. However, the artistry of a Poughkeepsie man accused of spraying his works all over the city is a bit more questionable.

Graffiti Work Higlights Political Issues For The Aids Crisis In Africa Getty Images loading...

Poughkeepsie Graffiti Artist Identified by Police

The City of Poughkeepsie Police have announced the arrest of Richard Bulson III. The 41-year-old resident of the Town of Poughkeepsie is accused of spraying his signature tag in multiple locations throughout Dutchess County.

Bulson's alleged artwork usually includes the word "EVAK", which many residents will probably recognize seeing at various locations around the Hudson Valley. Beacon police arrested the artist in September for Criminal Mischief after they say he was illegally spraying his tag around town.

City of Poughkeepsie Police/Canva City of Poughkeepsie Police/Canva loading...

Now, the City of Poughkeepsie Police have arrested Bullson once again and charged him with making graffiti and being in possession of graffiti instruments, both misdemeanors.

A Guide to Buffalo's Excellent Street Art That We Found