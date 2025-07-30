Unique Poughkeepsie Business Makes Hard Decision to Close Forever

A family-run business with a mission to make everyone's lives better has announced that it can no longer keep its doors open.

In 2003, Tonya Speed and her husband, Keith, fulfilled their dream of opening up a store that would benefit not just their customers but also the environment. Today, that dream comes to an end as their Poughkeepsie storefront closes for good.

There have been many innovative business ideas that have had all of the best intentions, but never seemed to get off the ground. Earlier this year, Buff City Soap shut its doors on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie. The maker of plant-based soaps, candles and laundry detergent was only open for a short while before closing down. With a focus on natural ingredients and the reduction of harmful chemicals, Buff City Soap found a small but loyal following of customers. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear that it was enough to sustain the business.

Now, another environmentally conscious business is shutting down after just two years.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Poughkeepsie Business Closes Doors Forever

The Tomfillery opened in the Arlington district of Poughkeepsie in March of 2003. After the birth of her first granddaughter, Speed found herself thinking of the future and her impact on the environment. She was inspired by online videos of bulk stores in California that offered quality products in a way that reduced packaging.

The Tomfillery opened at the same time as other "fillery-type" stores launched in the Hudson Valley. Speed's shop differentiated itself through some unique products, such as their store-made nut butters.

In a message on the Tomfillery website, Speed explained that the business was not financially sustainable, forcing her to make the decision to close. After exploring different options, Speed realized that the challenges the Tomfillery faced were just too difficult to overcome.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

There have been deep discounts and sales throughout the store as inventory has been cleared out ahead of the closure. In a message to customers, Speed said, "It’s been an honor to serve you, and I’ll carry this experience with deep pride and gratitude." The Tomfillery's last day is Wednesday, July 30.

4 Refillery Stores in The Hudson Valley