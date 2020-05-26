Poughkeepsie Man Fatally Shot By State Troopers

An incident on the Garden State Parkway ended in death for a young Poughkeepsie man this weekend.

According to PIX11, Maurice Gordon from Poughkeepsie was involved in a shooting with New Jersey state police. The incident, which is still under investigation, happened Saturday night at around 6:30 pm.

The 28-year-old man sustained fatal injuries as the result of gunfire from police. The incident occurred on the Garden State Parkway in Bass River. It's unclear what events led to gunfire.

Bass River township in Burlington County is a small town located in the New Jersey Pine Barrens. The stretch of highway is between the exits for Long Beach Island, and Atlantic City, two popular summer tourist destinations.

