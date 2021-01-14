Poughkeepsie Launches Juvenile Intervention Program

The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department has announced the formation and the launching of the Juvenile Intervention Program.

This effort was done through a collaboration of community partners. The program will provide youth with life and job skills, educational and employment opportunities, and many resources including resources to address mental health issues. The City of Poughkeepsie Police have been analyzing trends among violent crimes among our youth, and this is an attempt to mitigate the violence through community collaboration.

The goal of the program is to bring juveniles together with available and necessary resources that can lower and possibly eliminate at-risk juveniles with criminal consequences. The City of Poughkeepsie Police Juvenile Division along with community partners worked throughout the pandemic to make this program come to be.

The partners include the City of Poughkeepsie School District, Dutchess County Attorney’s Office, Dutchess County Probation, Mental Health America of Dutchess County, Nubian Directions, Beulah Baptist Church, Child Advocacy Center of Dutchess County, Hudson River Housing, the Center for Victims Safety and Support (Family Services), Dutchess County Regional Chamber Foundation, Planned Parenthood, SNUG, and the Child Abuse Prevention Center, Child Protective Services have been planning and discussing intervention of at risk juveniles for immediate referral to an array of available services.

Although we are still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are signs of early success with the collaborative intervention. If you are in need of additional information, you can email juvenileintervention@cityofpoughkeepsie.com, or you can contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department Juvenile Division by calling (845) 451-4163.