Poughkeepsie GameStop to Transform Into Retro Gaming Center

Video game lovers in the Poughkeepsie area will soon have a place to relive all of their favorite memories.

Retro gaming has become a huge business as nostalgic adults turn to classic video game consoles and cartridges to relive their youth. There's been a resurgence in vintage gaming hardware, driving up sales on sites such as eBay for old Nintendo and Atari consoles as well as old tube-style televisions to hook them up to.

Now, select GameStop stores across the country are jumping on the bandwagon and completely transforming themselves into retro gaming centers. One of the stores selected for this huge makeover is the GameStop on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie in front of the Galleria. According to the company's website, this is the only location to go "retro" out of all of its stores in Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties.

Retro Gaming Center Comes to Poughkeepsie

According to GameStop, the Poughkeepsie store at 1955 South Avenue will be selling a complete inventory of vintage video game hardware. The store is expected to offer not only classic cartridges, but also consoles from Nintendo, Sony, Sega, and Xbox. The store is among only a select few across the country that will be stocking the retro gaming equipment.

In the past, GameStop has attempted to get into the vintage gaming market by making some cartridges and consoles available at all stores. Now, it appears that all of that inventory has been redistributed to specific "Retro GameStop" locations, including the one in Poughkeepsie.

A popular Reddit group run by retro gaming enthusiasts defines a classic game as one that is from the year 2000 or earlier.

