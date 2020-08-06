Poughkeepsie Farm Project’s Recipes for Your Garden Veggies

It's been quite a year and many of us found ourselves sticking close to home because of the coronavirus pandemic. And a lot of us also decided this would be a great year to grow a garden. So now you have tons of summer vegetables and you're not quite sure what to do with them. You can only make just so many salads, right?

Lucky for you, the Poughkeepsie Farm Project is offering up easy and delicious recipes for some of those tasty veggies. Recipes like tomato, corn and black bean salsa or pickles watermelon rind. Too much zucchini? Tons of tomatoes? Cucumbers up the kazoo? The Poughkeepsie Farm Project has you covered.

If you'd like to check out the Poughkeepsie Parm Project's recipe blog, shop their online farm store, make a donation, buy a CSA share or learn more about the PFP and their mission, visit their facebook page or their website.

