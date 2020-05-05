Poughkeepsie Farm Project’s New Learning Site

Home schooling is one of those things that has become the new normal in these days of the coronavirus pandemic. At least for the time being. And it's not an easy task. Wouldn't it be nice if there was an online site to help? Guess what... now there is.

The Poughkeepsie Farm Project has launched a brand new online learning site. The site includes a PFP coloring book, books, gardening DIY videos, storytime videos and more. You'll be able to print out activities for the kids, learn about cooking and most of all, stay connected with the outside world in an educational and fun way.

If you would like to learn more about the Poughkeepsie Farm Project, their mission, the CSA shares and products, or to check out the brand new online learning site, visit the Poughkeepsie Farm Project facebook page, or you can go directly to the site here.

