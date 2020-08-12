Poughkeepsie Creating Temporary Bicycle Lane

The City of Poughkeepsie along with Parks and Trails New York will create a two-way bicycle lane in downtown Poughkeepsie on Friday, August 21.

The project will involve the use of temporary materials to separate bicycle traffic from car traffic,. The bicycle lane will extend along Market Street and Civic Center Plaza from Church Street to Mansion Street.

The bike lanes will run on the western side of Market Street and Civic Center Plaza, closing one driving lane and also a parking lane on Market Street. Two northbound lanes will remain for cars to travel the corridor, but Civic Center Plaza will be closed to southbound traffic between Mansion and Mill Streets for the day.

The temporary changes will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 21.

The aim of the project is to show how separated bicycle lanes could function along the corridor and create safer conditions for bicyclists. This demonstration project will provide city staff with the opportunity to observe behaviors and traffic patterns.

Paul Hesse, Community Development Coordinator for the City of Poughkeepsie said:

We’ve seen a steady increase in bicycle use in the City of Poughkeepsie over the last several years. A bicycle lane along Market Street makes an enormous amount of sense when you consider the connections it would provide, from residential areas on the city’s south side to the commercial center and to the Walkway Over the Hudson and points north. We are trying to provide a vision for what a safe, interconnected transportation system can be here in Poughkeepsie, and bicycle lanes are an important part of a well-functioning transportation network.

For more information regarding the project, visit the City of Poughkeepsie's website.