A Poughkeepsie man has been arrested on burglary charges for the third time in three weeks, Poughkeepsie police report. The arrest was reported on Friday following a burglary investigation in the Arlington section of the Town of Poughkeepsie.

July 11th Arlington Area Burglary

A 42 year old Poughkeepsie resident identified by police as Shanteek E. Gaines, was arrested on July 13th after reportedly being involved in an incident in the City of Poughkeepsie. During the incident on July 13th, Town of Poughkeepsie Officers responded to the scene where Gaines was, and took him into custody for his involvement in an incident two days prior. On July 11th, Gaines had been involved in an incident in the Arlington area of town, where police responded to reports of a commercial burglary.

Police reports indicate that Gaines was proceeded, charged with two counts of Burglary in the 3rd Degree, and then held for arraignment. On July 14th, at the Town of Poughkeepsie Court, Gaines was then arranged and reminded to the Dutchess County Jail 'in the amount of $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond, $150,000 partially secured bond.'

156001749 BlakeDavidTaylor loading...

Three Burglary Arrests in Three Weeks

On June 25th, 2022, Gaines was arrested after a commercial burglary he 'is suspected' of committing in the Town of Poughkeepsie on South Road. The charges associated with that arrest were: Burglary in the 3rd Degree, Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree. Due to the New York State Bail Reform Program, he was released following his arraignment at the Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Court.

On June 27th, Gaines was charged with Burglary in the 3rd Degree, Petit Larceny and Resisting Arrest following another commercial burglary he is suspected of committing, again in the Arlington area of Poughkeepsie. Following the June 27th arrest, he was released under the supervision of probation, again due to New York State Bail Reform.