Popular Sullivan County BBQ Officially Opens Year Round Eatery

People who live in or visit the Sullivan County area already know about a bbq hot spot, but until now they had to wait until the right season to enjoy that special bbq Not anymore. That popular but seasonal bbq eatery has now opened a year round location. And even if you’re not from Sullivan County, I’m going to share the secret.

It’s called Chick E Ribs, and it’s well known and loved in the Sullivan County area for its authentic wood fired bbq. We’re talking wood fired ribs, brisket, chicken, pulled pork, sausage and peppers, homemade side dishes, desserts and more. Any time of the year. This is good news, indeed.

And you won’t be disappointed, Chick E Ribs said long ago that when the new restaurant officially opens, they will absolutely not sacrifice the quality of the food. In fact, they mentioned that they may add some exciting new items. As if the menu didn’t already make your mouth water just by looking at it. Let's face it, when you're in the mood for bbq, whether it be chicken, ribs, or pork, you don't want to have to wait until the nice weather. If you want ribs in january or February, guess what? You can noe get that at Chick E Ribs in Liberty.

Think you want to check out some great authentic wood fired bbq? It might just be worth a ride to Sullivan County to check out the new Chick E Ribs in their new location at the Colonial Square Mall on Route 52 in Liberty. And Sullivan County is mighty pretty this time of the year, with lots to do, so you might want to make a day out it.

