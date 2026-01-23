New York&#8217;s Favorite Super Bowl Snacks Unveiled

New York’s Favorite Super Bowl Snacks Unveiled

Photo by Phillip Goldsberry on Unsplash

New study explores the most popular Super Bowl snacks across the U.S. based on Google search data.

Super Bowl LX will take place on Sunday, February 8, 2026 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. International superstar Bad Bunny is set to headline the halftime show. The game will be televised on NBC and streamed on Peacock. As of late January 2026, the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams are top contenders for the championship.

Also See: New York Leads Cities Consuming the Most Sports-Related Content

Key Details About Super Bowl LX:

  • Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA (home of the 49ers).
  • Date: Sunday, February 8, 2026.
  • Halftime Performer: Bad Bunny.
  • Broadcaster: NBC and Peacock.
  • Opening Ceremony: Will feature Green Day.
  • Entertainment: Charlie Puth (National Anthem), Brandi Carlile ("America the Beautiful"), and Coco Jones ("Lift Every Voice and Sing").
  • Contenders: Following the mid-January 2026 playoff games, the Seattle Seahawks were considered favorites, with the Los Angeles Rams also strongly positioned. 
Super Bowl LX is the 60th edition of the championship game, and people all over including here in the Hudson Valley in New York will be celebrating with Super Bowl parties, blending football, food, and fun while serving up popular snacks like chicken wings, pizza, and dips, with average party spending reaching $142, a 22% increase from previous years. 

Coffeeness’ latest study explores the most popular Super Bowl sbacks across the U.S., based on Google search data. Here’s a snapshot of what Americans are craving on game day:

Popular SnacksNumber of States
Buffalo chicken dip31
Chocolate chip cookies8
Quesadillas6
Crab rangoon2
Popcorn2
Garlic knots1
Buffalo wings1
7-layer dip1
Pigs in a blanket1
Deviled eggs1
Popular Healthy SnacksNumber of States
Hard-boiled eggs27
Pico de gallo14
Pistachios5
Cowboy caviar4
Baba ganoush1

Key Findings

Top Popular Snack:

Buffalo chicken dip emerged as the overwhelming favorite snack, claiming the top spot in 31 states including New York. This creamy, spicy dip has become synonymous with Super Bowl parties across most of the country, especially in the South and on the East Coast.

Fresh Food Favorites:

Pico de gallo ranked as the top nutritious snack in 14 states including particularly along the East Coast including New York, and in other states with significant Hispanic populations. This fresh salsa represents a growing interest in lighter, vegetable-based options. See the full rankings and detail here.

