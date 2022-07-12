Popular ‘Rainbow Bagel’ Maker to Open First Poughkeepsie Location

A renowned bagel shop with a cult-like following is branching out and opening a new store in Poughkeepsie.

If there's one thing everything in the Hudson Valley can agree on, it's that we love a good bagel. The delicious, hot and crusty breakfast treat is an all-time favorite for many in the region, with customers sometimes traveling long distances just to visit their favorite bagel maker.

There are lots of great bagel shops scattered throughout Orange, Dutchess, Ulster and Sullivan counties, with loyal customers endlessly debating the merits of their favorite. In the annual Hudson Valley Battle of the Best poll, "bagel shop" is always one of the most hotly contested categories. This year Monticello Bagel Bakery won Best Bagel with 54% of the vote. The company was founded in 1967 by the Fleischman family who is still making bagels at the same location today.

The Fleischman family had to beat out other legendary bagel shops like Hopewell Hot Bagels, Blazin' Bagels in Montgomery, Sunrise Bagel in Kingston and Bagel World. Not an easy task when you consider just how seriously the Hudson Valley takes its bagels.

One lucky neighborhood is going to have another delicious option to consider for this year's vote as one of these beloved bagel shops prepares to branch out and open a new location. A storefront in the Arlington section of the City of Poughkeepsie is currently under construction and will soon open as the newest Bagel World shop.

Bagel World is famous for its jumbo bagels that can be made into party sandwiches as well as their festive rainbow bagels. Loyal customers, however, know that the real draw is Bagel World's gourmet flavored cream cheeses. Whether it's strawberry, veggie, walnut raisin or cheddar cheese bacon, these spreads are the perfect complement to Bagel World's famous, hand-rolled and boiled bagels.

The new Bagel World location will take over the former location of Julie's Restaurant on Raymond Avenue next to Vassar College. This will be Bagel World's fifth Hudson Valley shop. The bagel maker already has locations in Wappingers Falls, Monroe, Central Valley and Kingston. The Kingston store is currently closed for remodeling but, like the new Arlington shop, is expected to start boiling bagels very soon.

