Popular New Hudson Valley Restaurant Closing Against Owners Will

The owners of a new Hudson Valley restaurant are shocked and disappointed they are being forced to close.

Get our free mobile app

On Tuesday, the owner of Ginza Asian Fusion made a surprising announcement.

The restaurant which opened two years ago in Saugerties is being forced to close.

Google

"I'm sorry to inform you that this week is our last week of business and I'm sure many of you will be surprised by this announcement, and even find it hard to accept this sudden decision," Ginza Asian Fusion wrote on Facebook.

Owners blame the landlord for changing "his mind" adding they also can't "accept this decision."

Google

"But we also can't accept this decision," the Facebook post goes on to state. "The new landlord changed his mind suddenly and didn't want to lease to us. We have tried to fight to stay and serve everyone, but we have not been able to change the situation. (We) have to face the reality."

More information about why the landlord changed "his mind" wasn't given. Owners thanked residents for their support and say they hope to reopen.

Google

"We love the environment and the kind and lovely people here, and we thank you for your support over the past two years," Ginza Asian Fusion wrote on Facebook. We hope to see you all back here again one day and we will always miss you guys."

amstockphoto

Ginza Asian Fusion is added to a growing list of eateries that have closed down. See the full list below.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

Over 60 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

Air-Breathing Fish That Eats Animals Found in Hudson Valley, New York An invasive fish from Asia that can live on land for days and uses its sharp teeth to eat animals has been spotted in the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York State.

Look Inside: Aston Martin Designs First Hudson Valley Home Luxury carmaker Aston Martin has designed an insane home in the Hudson Valley that's now on the market. The home is called one of the "most exciting and sophisticated to be built in the Hudson Valley."

Shocking Photos Show Ida's Devastation in New York, Hudson Valley Images of the Hudson Valley, mostly under water, after Tropical Depression Ida