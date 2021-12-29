Popular New Hudson Valley Restaurant Closing Against Owners Will
The owners of a new Hudson Valley restaurant are shocked and disappointed they are being forced to close.
On Tuesday, the owner of Ginza Asian Fusion made a surprising announcement.
The restaurant which opened two years ago in Saugerties is being forced to close.
"I'm sorry to inform you that this week is our last week of business and I'm sure many of you will be surprised by this announcement, and even find it hard to accept this sudden decision," Ginza Asian Fusion wrote on Facebook.
Owners blame the landlord for changing "his mind" adding they also can't "accept this decision."
"But we also can't accept this decision," the Facebook post goes on to state. "The new landlord changed his mind suddenly and didn't want to lease to us. We have tried to fight to stay and serve everyone, but we have not been able to change the situation. (We) have to face the reality."
More information about why the landlord changed "his mind" wasn't given. Owners thanked residents for their support and say they hope to reopen.
"We love the environment and the kind and lovely people here, and we thank you for your support over the past two years," Ginza Asian Fusion wrote on Facebook. We hope to see you all back here again one day and we will always miss you guys."
Ginza Asian Fusion is added to a growing list of eateries that have closed down. See the full list below.
