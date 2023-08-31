Popular Kerhonkson, NY Pumpkin Patch Could Be Named Best in America

An Ulster County farm is hoping to be the pick of the patch when it comes to pumpkin picking this year.

We're just about to head into fall season here in the Hudson Valley and thankfully, there is no shortage of pumpkin and apple picking farms in our region. We're actually home to one of the best pumpkin picking locations in the United States.

Kelder's Farm in Kerhonkson Has Something For Everyone

If you've never ventured out to Ulster County, allow us to introduce you to Kelder's Farm. The farm is home to U-pick flowers, fruits and vegetables, a taproom, food, and 30+ farm activities including a corn maze, bouncing pillow and candy cannon.

They're also home to one of the worlds tallest garden Gnomes and the Gnomie Shake. Needless to say, there is something for everyone in your family at Kelder's Farm. With that being said, everything offered at Kelder's Farm has lead up to a huge nomination.

Kerhonkson Farm Nominated as One of the Best in The US

USA Today has nominated Kelder's Farm as one of the 10Best in the US. Throughout the year, USA Today collects data and nominations from their experts and puts together lists of some of the best location to visit in the nation.

Just in time for fall, USA Today has announced the list of the 10Best Pumpkin Patches in the US. And wouldn't you know it, Kelder's Farm has made the list and is currently sitting at #9.

Kelder's has a chance to make it all the way to #1 all they need is your vote! You can vote once a day until September 18th at 12 pm. VOTE HERE. The winners will be announced on Friday, September 29th.

In 2022, Kelder's Farm opened their pumpkin patch on September 16th. So hopefully they can line up opening day with a big 10Best win!

While we wait to see where Kelder's Farm lands on the 10Best list in 2023, take a look at 30 other pumpkin patches you can visit around the area this year below:

