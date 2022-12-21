Popular Hudson Valley Light Display Shutting Down Before Xmas

A popular holiday light display will go dark four days before Christmas.

The Hudson Valley is home to some of the most festive holiday decorations in all of New York State. Professional displays and private residents are wrapped in glowing strings of light that take months to prepare for. In fact, the Hudson Valley is home to the Guinness World Record holder for the most lights on a residential display. The "ERDJAT" home in Lagrangeville is a sight to behold, with over 700,000 individual lights that change color and turn on and off to an elaborate soundtrack.

There are also several professional displays that invite people to either walk or drive through their winter wonderland of lights. Tickets sell out quickly for popular evenings, especially during the week leading up to Christmas.

Unfortunately, one of these professional displays has announced that it will be shutting down operations on Wednesday. With four days still left to go before Christmas, visitors will only have one more night to visit before the lights go dark.

The announcement was made on Tuesday that Kevin McCurdy's Holiday Spirit Festival will close early for the season on December 21. The festival says that the weather is to blame.

Wednesday Dec 21 will be our last day of the season! (Unfortunately, due to the impending storm, we are closing Thursday and Friday). So make your reservations now- limited amount of tickets! Don’t miss the Magic!

The display was already forced to shut down on Friday due to inclement weather.

Kevin McCurdy's Holiday Spirit Festival has been open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. However, because of the impending storm, this Wednesday was added to the schedule in anticipation of having to shut down early.

There are reportedly only a limited number of reservations available for the final night. You can find out more details on the display's website.

