Popular Hudson Valley BBQ & Bar Looking to Put Coats on Newburgh

Before we know it winter will be here and one thing we want to make sure of is that nobody has to go without a coat this year. To make that possible one of our favorite places in the Hudson Valley is doing its part to help.

One thing most of us reach for every day before we head outside is something that so many folks in the area don't have. A coat is the one thing most of us won't leave our houses without this time of year because, well it's cold out.

Unfortunately, there are too many people in our community that don't have a coat to keep them warm while they spend anytime outside and if they do have a coat it's most likely in rough shape. Along with our friends at Billy Joe's we are trying to make sure that people in the Newburgh area have access this winter to keep themselves warm with a new or gently used coat.

The Newburgh Armory Unity Center has done numerous coat drives in the past to help put coats on people's backs in the Newburgh area and this year with the help of Billy Joe's they are trying to collect 1,000 new or gently used coats.

Billy Joes/Facebook

If you can do us a favor when you have a free minute take a look in your closets at home and see if you might have a coat that you could donate to a great cause. Maybe while you are out holiday shopping you can pick up a coat or two to donate. Whatever you can do would be great and Billy Joe's wants to give you some extra incentive to donate.

From now until Sunday, December 12th if you bring your new or gently used coat to Billy Joe's at 26 Front Street Newburgh, they will either give you a FREE fried pickles appetizer or FREE admission to the nightclub in return for your coat donation.

All of the coats that are collected this year will go directly to the Newburgh Armory Unity Center and will be distributed on Thursday, December 16th from 12-3 p.m.

Hudson Valley Shopping in 1985 Compared to Today