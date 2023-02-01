Popular Chain Store Closing 34 More New York State Locations

A popular department store is closing 34 stores across the Hudson Valley and New York State. We've got the updated list.

Bed Bath & Beyond confirmed even more stores are closing.

Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores

On Tuesday, Hudson Valley Post reported Bed Bath & Beyond officials confirmed plans to close 87 more stores.

Officials confirmed plans to close 87 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, five Buybuy Baby stores and its entire chain of Harmon drugstores, CBS reports.

Tuesday morning, Hudson Valley Post found a list of the planned closures. An updated list was released after our post. Turns out that many more stores in New York State and the Hudson Valley will be closing in the near future.

Below is the updated list:

Bed Bath & Beyond Closings In New York State

Middletown, New York

470 Route 211 East, Suite 3

Poughkeepsie, New York

2020 South Road, Suite 3

Mount Vernon, New York

500 East Sandford Blvd

Kingston, New York

1187 Ulster Avenue

New Hartford, New York

4805 Commercial Drive

Saratoga Springs, New York

3064 Route 50

Plattsburgh, New York

73 Centre Drive, Suite 100

Farmingdale, New York

251 Airport Plaza Blvd

Ithaca, New York

131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway, Suite 100

Staten Island, New York

2795 Richmond Avenue

Elmsford, New York

251 East Main Street

Brooklyn, New York

459 Gateway Drive

850 Third Avenue

East Elmsford, New York

72 15 25th Avenue

Bohemia, New York

5131 Sunrise Highway

New Hyde Park, New York

1490 Union Turnpike

Buy Buy Bay Closures In New York

Port Chester, New York

441 Boston Post Road

Brooklyn, New York

850 Third Avenue

Rochester, New York

790 Jefferson Rd., Suite 300

Harmon Closures In New York

Poughkeepsie, New York

2600 South Road

Nanuet, New York

46 Rockland Plaza / Route 59

New Rochelle, New York

77 Quaker Ridge Road

Yonkers, New York

2131 Central Park Avenue

Massapequa, New York

806 Hicksville Road

Melville, New York

925 Walt Whitman Road, Route 110

Plainview, New York

1119 Old Country Road

Hartsdale, New York

165-171 Central Park Avenue

Mineola, New York

530 Jericho Turnpike

Carle Place, New York

Carle Place Commons 167 Old Country Road

Commack, New York

8 Veterans Memorial Highway

New York City

675 6th Avenue

2171 Broadway

Brooklyn, New York

850 Third Avenue

245 Atlantic Ave

The company says the closures are to increase efficiency as store officials consider many paths to keep other stores in business.

Last August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close 150 stores. The 87 are additional closures.

