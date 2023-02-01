Popular Chain Store Closing 34 More New York State Locations
A popular department store is closing 34 stores across the Hudson Valley and New York State. We've got the updated list.
Bed Bath & Beyond confirmed even more stores are closing.
Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores
On Tuesday, Hudson Valley Post reported Bed Bath & Beyond officials confirmed plans to close 87 more stores.
Officials confirmed plans to close 87 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, five Buybuy Baby stores and its entire chain of Harmon drugstores, CBS reports.
Tuesday morning, Hudson Valley Post found a list of the planned closures. An updated list was released after our post. Turns out that many more stores in New York State and the Hudson Valley will be closing in the near future.
Below is the updated list:
Bed Bath & Beyond Closings In New York State
Middletown, New York
- 470 Route 211 East, Suite 3
Poughkeepsie, New York
- 2020 South Road, Suite 3
Mount Vernon, New York
- 500 East Sandford Blvd
Kingston, New York
- 1187 Ulster Avenue
New Hartford, New York
- 4805 Commercial Drive
Saratoga Springs, New York
- 3064 Route 50
Plattsburgh, New York
- 73 Centre Drive, Suite 100
Farmingdale, New York
- 251 Airport Plaza Blvd
Ithaca, New York
- 131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway, Suite 100
Staten Island, New York
- 2795 Richmond Avenue
Elmsford, New York
- 251 East Main Street
Brooklyn, New York
- 459 Gateway Drive
- 850 Third Avenue
East Elmsford, New York
- 72 15 25th Avenue
Bohemia, New York
- 5131 Sunrise Highway
New Hyde Park, New York
- 1490 Union Turnpike
Buy Buy Bay Closures In New York
Port Chester, New York
- 441 Boston Post Road
Brooklyn, New York
- 850 Third Avenue
Rochester, New York
- 790 Jefferson Rd., Suite 300
Harmon Closures In New York
Poughkeepsie, New York
- 2600 South Road
Nanuet, New York
- 46 Rockland Plaza / Route 59
New Rochelle, New York
- 77 Quaker Ridge Road
Yonkers, New York
- 2131 Central Park Avenue
Massapequa, New York
- 806 Hicksville Road
Melville, New York
- 925 Walt Whitman Road, Route 110
Plainview, New York
- 1119 Old Country Road
Hartsdale, New York
- 165-171 Central Park Avenue
Mineola, New York
- 530 Jericho Turnpike
Carle Place, New York
- Carle Place Commons 167 Old Country Road
Commack, New York
- 8 Veterans Memorial Highway
New York City
- 675 6th Avenue
- 2171 Broadway
Brooklyn, New York
- 850 Third Avenue
- 245 Atlantic Ave
The company says the closures are to increase efficiency as store officials consider many paths to keep other stores in business.
Last August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close 150 stores. The 87 are additional closures.