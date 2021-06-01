Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Coming Soon to Carmel

As the chicken wars intensify, every position is a vital one. Popeyes will soon put another pin on the map in Carmel, NY.

According to the New York Real Estate Journal, Popeyes has signed a long-term lease at 186 Rte. 52 (Gleneida Avenue). The report states that the freestanding building will have a drive-thru and is 2,930 square feet but that is as specific as it gets on the structure. The Carmel plaza is already home to a Shop Rite, Cinema 8 and a Rite Aid.

Based on the description it looks like it will replace this defunct bank.

Greg - Lake Carmel. NY

Scott Meshil of Royal Properties, Inc told NYREJ that the Carmel location is part of a larger plan to bring more Popeyes locations to New York, noting they've also signed leases in Yorktown Heights and Wappingers Falls, NY.

The Yorktown Heights Popeyes will reportedly go into the Staples Plaza on Crompond Road, while the Wappingers Falls restaurant will be placed in the Wappinger Plaza on Route 9.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is a fast food chain that serves a menu loaded with fried chicken items including family chicken meals and the infamous chicken sandwich that started a consumer craze that began in 2019.

The Popeyes chicken sandwich was an instant success causing huge lines at locations all across the country and some blame the sandwich for an overall chicken shortage that year. The sandwich launched on August 12, 2019 and was sold out just two weeks later according to CNN.

The Chicken Wars are as hot as ever in 2021 and we are all benefiting with powerful chicken flavors. It also can't hurt the businesses that will neighbor the chicken bunker. Maybe I should pitch Popeyes on my chicken snack idea?

We spoke with Carmel/Mahopac Town Supervisor Kenneth Schmitt late Tuesday afternoon (6/1/21) who confirmed that leases have been signed.

