Police Warn About Hudson Valley High Schoolers’ Dangerous Game

Some local high school seniors are participating in a game that is spilling out into public streets, concerning citizens and police.

As high school graduation approaches for many Hudson Valley students, the community is being alerted to a popular and potentially dangerous game that seniors are already planning to participate in.

A version of the role-playing game Assassin called "Senior Assassin" isn't new to the Hudson Valley. For the past decade or so, high school seniors have been taking to the streets in an attempt to "kill" other students to celebrate the end of the school year.

For those who haven't heard of the game, the rules of Assassin are pretty simple. Students submit their names to a game leader who appoints each player a "target." The goal is to "kill" their target and then keep eliminating other players until they're the last student standing.

There are several ways a player can "kill" their mark. Nerf guns and water guns can be shot at the student when they least expect it, like shopping at a store or eating in a restaurant. Players can also sneak up and "stab" their target with a blunt object like a spoon or Sharpie marker. Students have even been known to "poison" their fellow players by putting hot sauce into their food or setting off "car bombs" by cranking up the car stereo so it makes an ear-piercing noise when the driver turns the key.

Senior Assassin always elicits concern from local police, parents and school officials, but we've been unable to unearth any reports of any real harm coming from the game over the past decade. Regardless, police in the Village of Goshen police chief, James Watt, has released a warning after learning that Senior Assasin was being planned at the High School.

This activity, when conducted in uncontrolled public places, could cause public alarm, citizen intervention, and 911 calls generating a police response and causing a public safety issue. The thrill of the game could impede judgment, and participants may be oblivious to how their behavior could be viewed by community members with individuals with weapons, often chasing others on foot or in vehicles.

Goshen Superintendent Dr. Kurtis Kotes and high school principal Nick Pantaleone also released a statement making it clear that they were unaware of the game until reports of it started showing up on social media. They are urging parents to discuss concerns about this game with their children.

