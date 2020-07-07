Police Seize Thousands of Dollars in Illegal Fireworks

Over the holiday weekend, state police seized thousands of dollars in illegal fireworks and made more than a dozen arrests.

Due to the number of complaints from the public, over the holiday weekend, State Police targeted people bringing illegal fireworks purchased in Pennsylvania into New York State.

State Troopers were highly visible along state highways and in the communities, we patrol, aggressively enforcing New York’s fireworks laws. Illegal fireworks pose significant safety hazards and can be very disruptive for neighbors and the surrounding community.

New York State Police arrested 21 individuals and charged them with unlawfully dealing with fireworks. Additional charges are pending in some cases.

As a result of the arrests, more than $27,000 in illegal fireworks were seized.

The enforcement detail ran through July 3, 2020.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: