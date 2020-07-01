Police Search For Parachute Following Fatal Skydiving Incident

State Police are searching for a missing parachute following a fatal skydiving incident in Gardiner.

The pictures are what the state police believe was the parachute and pack used by William McCartin on June 28, 2020. The harness container is a black Glide Model 49-73 with a serial number 2492. (These are not the actual items)

State Police are investigating a fatal skydiving accident that occurred on Sunday, June 28, 2020 in the town of Gardiner. William McCartin, 40 of New York, NY boarded an airplane at the "Skydive the Ranch" facility and jumped out of the airplane at approximately 14,000 feet along with another skydiver.

The witness states that McCartin exited the plane wearing a parachute. He hit the ground in the parking lot of the Gardiner Fire Department at 2349 State Route 44/55 in Gardiner where he succumbed to his injuries. State police have not located the parachute that McCartin exited the plane with and are asking anyone who may have located it or witnessed the incident to contact the state police at the Highland barracks at 845-691-2922

