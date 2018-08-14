Police Search For 3 Wanted People, Have You Seen Them?

Local police are hoping you can help them find any of these three wanted people.

Jennifer L. Lappas is wanted for forgery. Her last known address is on Hasbrouck Avenue in Kingston. She's described as being 5'5" 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Akeem Pasmore was last seen in Kingston. He's wanted for criminal obstruction of breathing and aggravated family offense. He's described as being 5'9" 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Jordan M. Coffey is wanted for second-degree robbery. He's described as being 5'4" 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was on Rondout Drive in Kingston.

All of the above information is according to the Kingston Police Department. If anyone has any information on any of these people, you can call Kingston Police at 845-331-1617 or 845-331-4499. Police remind everyone, don’t try to apprehend them yourself.