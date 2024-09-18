When you hear of a train heist, you usually think back to the American Old West when groups of outlaws and bandits often robbed trains of money and valuables. But it wasn't always common for an entire train itself to go missing. That would require a much bigger undertaking.

However, this is exactly what police say happened in New York September 12, and now they are looking for the two alleged suspects. One of the brazen suspects was last seen wearing a pink shower cap, according to authorities.

Police Say Suspects Stole and Crashed Subway Train in New York

An early morning joyride has police in New York City on the lookout for two suspects they say stole a train. PIX11 says the daring duo entered an empty train right after midnight Thursday, operated it, and then caused a collision.

Police say the two were last seen running off on foot.

The incident happened at the Briarwood subway station, according to the New York Police Department. While ABC News reports the out-of-service train only traveled about 50 feet, the alleged theft comes as local offcials ordered a large increase in law enforcement in New York's subway system to ensure the safety of riders.

Police say the first suspect was last seen wearing "a blue tank top and red shorts", and carried a black backpack. The second suspect was last seen wearing a "pink shower cap, a pink sleeveless shirt, and pink shorts.", according to the surveillance footage.