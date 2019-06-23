You've heard the old saying "Never bring a knife to gunfight."? Well, what about other means of defense, such as a weed eater? Huh? Sounds bizarre, but that's what police say happened in Sandy Township, Pennsylvania Thursday, when a simple traffic dispute turned pretty crazy.

WJAC says the whole thing started at an intersection when two men got into a heated argument. Police say the road rage escalated into a full-on car chase, as the suspect and his driver followed the other man into a Walmart parking lot.