Police say they are investigating multiple scenes after a New York state woman died Saturday night.

The Sheriff's Office says that a vehicle with four people in it were looking for a friend's house late Saturday when they mistakenly drove up the wrong driveway. Police say a man from the home with the driveway is accused of shooting at the vehicle twice. Investigators say one of the shots hit the vehicle.

Police Say New York Woman Dead

CBS is reporting that the 20-year-old woman from Schuylerville and three friends took a wrong turn up a driveway in Hebron, as they were searching for their friend's home. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a 911 call late Saturday night saying a female had been shot.

Police say the victim was found in the nearby town of Salem.

CBS says a 65-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon and has been charged with second-degree murder. Police say the suspect was transferred to the Warren County Jail where he remains.

