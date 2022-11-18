Informants work with law enforcement in a number of ways. Sometimes they are actually suspects who have flipped and are exchanging information for consideration in terms of charges or at sentencing. Sometimes they are paid agents, who are insiders receiving cash for information.

One New York state man is in some serious hot water, after state police say he tried to rip off a confidential informant by handing them a bag of Cheez Doodles, instead of methamphetamine. Offcials say he also tried to rob the informant, and then dragged them across the road using his vehicle.

The Deal

My Twin Tiers says the deal went down November 15 in Pennsylvania, when state police gave the informant $600 dollars to purchase 2 oz. of methamphetamine off the alleged suspect. According to the affidavit, troopers parked with the informant in an unmarked car, as the 31-year-old suspect parked in front of them.

attachment-Screenshot 2022-11-18 at 5.58.19 PM loading...

Troopers say the informant approached the driver side window of the suspect's vehicle, and was handed a yellow bag of what they were told was meth.

You Got One Part of That Wrong. This is Not Meth.

According to the criminal complaint, the confidential told the suspect they weren't going to pay them until they saw the actual meth. What police said was in the yellow bag was not meth, but Cheez Doodles. Police say the suspect grabbed the CI by the arm, tried to take their money and cell phone, and then dragged the person by driving 10 to 20 feet as they still held on to their arm.

Zeferli Zeferli loading...

Twin Tiers says that the surveillance team followed the runaway suspect, and they were soon arrested by the Johnstown (PA) Police Department. The cheezin suspect is now facing a number of felonies. The informant was said of have suffered minor injuries.