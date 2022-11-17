Police Say Man Entered New York Times Carrying Sword and Axe

Did this man want to talk to the manager? In today's world, you can never be too sure about anything. Everyone seems to have issue with something, and sadly our country seems to more divided than ever.

Police in New York say an unidentified man entered the headquarters of a major publication Thursday, carrying a sword and axe. It is not yet known what exactly his intentions were, though offcials say he appeared to have wanted to talk to someone inside the building. Perhaps is was looking for the local Renaissance Faire and got lost?

Man Enters The Times Carrying Sword & Axe

NBC NY says the man entered the lobby of the New York Times building in Manhattan right after Noon Thursday. Police say the man the man was carrying a sword and axe, and while he didn't directly threaten anyone, they say he wanted to talk to certain individuals in the newsroom.

The New York Daily News says the man was 32-years-old, and went on to describe him as "disgruntled". The Daily News also reports that police told them that the man "demanded to speak to someone in the paper’s politics section."

NBC says that when security stopped him, he handed over his weapons without incident. NBC says the man was taken to Mt. Siani West for evaluation.

Man Climbs Trump Tower to Speak to the Then-Presidential Candidate

Back in August 2016, The NY Daily News reported that a man began scaling the 68-story Trump Tower, located at Fifth Avenue one afternoon. The man scaled the building for two and half hours before finally being pulled through a window by police on the 21st floor as the world watched online.

Why did he do it? A video message later surfaced which appeared to be the individual, who sources say was a 20 year-old man from Virginia. The man, under the screen name Leven Thumps, can be seen wearing a black hoodie in the bizarre Youtube video, uploaded August 9, 2016.

In the video, he claims to be an independent researcher seeking a private audience with then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

He asks for anyone watching to help the video go viral so it gets to Trump. He went on to urge everyone to vote for Trump later that year. Guess he got part of his wish? ABC says he later plead guilty the following year to reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.