Police Need Help Looking For Man Accused of Newburgh Murder
Police need help searching for a man accused of murder in the Hudson Valley.
On Thursday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced 31-year-old Joshua Williams of Newburgh was charged with murder in the second degree.
“Brazen gunplay in the streets of Orange County is intolerable and the tragic consequences of such conduct are laid bare in this case,” Hoovler said.
The charges were filed in connection with the fatal shooting of a man on Liberty Street in the City of Newburgh on September 19, 2020. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the City of Newburgh Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in finding Williams.
Williams is wanted on an Orange County Court Indictment Warrant charging him with murder and related charges. It is alleged that Williams intentionally caused the death of 35-year-old Jamie Fincher of Newburgh by shooting him using a loaded firearm. It is also alleged that while discharging the firearm, Williams recklessly engaged in conduct that created a grave risk of death to others at the scene.
“From the beginning, this was a difficult case with little cooperation from the community,” Acting City of Newburgh Police Chief Kevin Lahar said. “Violent criminal conduct has no place in our communities."
