Police Need Help: Hudson Valley Student Murdered in Upstate New York

An aspiring teacher from the Hudson Valley was murdered. Police are asking for help in learning more about her alleged killer.

Elizabeth Howell, 21, was murdered near her college. The Hudson Valley native was a cellist in the school of music and was set to graduate this year. She hoped to become a teacher.

State Police and Potsdam Police are being assisted by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, the University Police Department at SUNY Potsdam, and federal Homeland Security Investigations.

On Friday around 5:51 p.m., Potsdam police responded to a report of an unconscious female on College Park Road in the village of Potsdam. Responding patrols located the 21-year-old victim lying on the side of the road with gunshot wounds.

Howell, of Patterson, New York, was transported to Canton Potsdam Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

"We are in disbelief at the sudden loss of one of our own, Elizabeth Howell '22, a music education student at our Crane School of Music. Our thoughts are with all of Beth’s friends and family during this difficult time," SUNY Potsdam stated. "Beth was a cellist who performed with the Crane Symphony Orchestra, and she was an aspiring educator with a bright future ahead of her. No words can express the sadness we share as a campus community following this tragic loss."

Following an investigation into the homicide, 31-year-old Michael Snow of Massena was charged with one count of murder.

On the date of the homicide, Snow was observed operating the below-pictured vehicle, a gray Honda Civic bearing NY registration KVE2731. The vehicle has damage to the driver’s side door.

The investigation has determined that the vehicle passed through Potsdam, Hopkinton, Malone, Westville, Hogansburg and Massena between 5:00 p.m and 8:30 p.m. on February 18.

Anyone who may have seen Snow and the vehicle during these times is asked to contact the New York State Police Troop B Communications at (518) 873-2750.

New York State Police allege Snow fatally shot Howell but did not disclose a motive.

It's not known at this time if Snow and Howell knew each other but representatives with SUNY Potsdam say Snow had no affiliation with the school.