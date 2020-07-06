Police Investigate Second Fatal Skydiving Accident in Gardiner
Police are investigating a second fatal skydiving accident in a week in the Town of Gardiner.
On July 5, at approximately 5:40 p.m. state police, responded to 55 Sand Hill Road in the town of Gardiner for a skydiver with injuries subsequent to a hard landing.
Investigation revealed that David H.Richardson, age 41 of Gardiner was attempting a "swoop landing" when he landed at a high rate of speed.
Richardson was transported to Westchester Medical Center via Lifenet where he succumbed to his injuries.
On June 28, William McCartin, 40 of New York, NY boarded an airplane at the "Skydive the Ranch" facility and jumped out of the airplane at approximately 14,000 feet along with another skydiver.
McCartin had a parachute on when he jumped from the plane but landed without one. Police are still attempting to locate the missing parachute.
