Police in Orange County Will Buy Your Guns, No Questions Asked

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, City of Newburgh Police Chief Doug Solomon, and Major Pierce Gallagher of the New York State Police announced a Gun Buy Back Program to be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, between 11:00 a.m.. and 4:00 p.m., at the City of Newburgh Community Center, located at 401 Washington Street, Newburgh, N.Y.

The program is designed to allow people to safely surrender guns and receive a Walmart gift card valued at up to $150.00, depending on the type of gun surrendered.

Those surrendering operable assault weapons will receive a gift card in the amount of $150.00. Those surrendering operable handguns, or modified rifles or shotguns, will receive gift cards in the amount of $100.00.

Those surrendering rifles, shotguns, antique, or non-working firearms will receive gift

cards in the amount of $25.00. Guns must be unloaded and brought in a plastic or paper bags to be surrendered.

Guns being transported in a car must be unloaded and transported in the trunk of the vehicle. There is no limit on the number of weapons surrendered. Active or retired law enforcement officers or licensed gun dealers are not eligible to participate in the program.

No identification is required to surrender any weapon, and no questions will be asked of the person dropping off the firearm. Under the New York State Penal Law, a person who voluntarily surrenders a weapon to the police at the Gun Buy Back Program, in accordance with the terms and conditions described above, receives immunity for the unlawful possession of the weapon, although not for other crimes which they may have committed using the weapon.

