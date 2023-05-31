Police Give Out 1,000 Tickets on One of NY’s Most Dangerous Roads

A recent crackdown on one of the Hudson Valley's deadliest roads has resulted in almost 1,000 tickets written for dangerous drivers.

The New York State Police recently announced the results of a "speed and aggressive driving detail" that was conducted in the Hudson Valley. The campaign was launched in response to a rise in serious motor vehicle accidents that have resulted in fatalities and serious injuries.

According to State Troopers, the crackdown was held between May 16 and May 28 on the Palisades Interstate Parkway. The aim of the campaign was to discourage drivers from continuing to speed and driving recklessly on this busy and dangerous road.

In April, a 20-year-old and his dog died after being involved in a three-car accident on the Palisades. This is just one of the many accidents that have been reported on the stretch of road that runs through Rockland and Orange counties. Two fatal accidents occurred within 48 hours of each other in February, one of them involving an NYPD officer.

The pattern of fatal and serious accidents on the Palisades Parkway has caused police to step up patrols and conduct campaigns like the one earlier this month. During the most recent crackdown, New York State Police say they handed out 993 tickets in just two weeks, 527 written for speeding alone. In addition to deterring dangerous driving, the campaign also resulted in eight DWI arrests.

Authorities say the added attention has one goal, and that's to make the roadway safer.

We encourage all drivers to drive safely, slow down, stay off of all electronic devices, do not consume alcohol or any other type of drug while driving, and respect other motorists.

State Police warn that motorists should expect to see more crackdowns like this in the "foreseeable future.

